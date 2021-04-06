SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.48 on Major Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $38.93 million and $182,606.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000834 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00059931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.26 or 0.00659486 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00078720 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com . The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

SALT Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.