Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.37. 14,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,166. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

