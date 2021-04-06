Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 12,393 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 704,175 shares.The stock last traded at $32.04 and had previously closed at $32.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SANA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.34.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($2.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($2.57).

Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

