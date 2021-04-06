Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.09.

NYSE:SAND opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

