Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 34,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 24.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

