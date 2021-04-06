Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading Down 4%

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.14. Approximately 12,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,548,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

SGMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $25.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $21,847,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.