Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €96.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €96.00 ($112.94) price target from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAN. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €97.75 ($115.00).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €84.20 ($99.06) on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €80.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €81.74.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

