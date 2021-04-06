SAP (ETR:SAP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $108.63

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €108.63 ($127.80) and traded as low as €104.70 ($123.18). SAP shares last traded at €106.78 ($125.62), with a volume of 2,751,618 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €134.00 ($157.65).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is €108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

