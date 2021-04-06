SAP (NYSE:SAP) Shares Gap Down to $131.80

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $131.80, but opened at $128.83. SAP shares last traded at $128.83, with a volume of 9,646 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Get SAP alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.79. The company has a market cap of $158.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $1,316,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.