SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.38. SAP reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SAP will report full year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SAP.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after purchasing an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SAP by 192.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,175,000 after purchasing an additional 106,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,132. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $157.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SAP (SAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.