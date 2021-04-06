Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.29. Sapiens International reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPNS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.26. 74,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

