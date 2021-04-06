Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.11

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.41. Sappi shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 1,742 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

About Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

