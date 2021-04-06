Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Stake Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 5.91% of Saul Centers worth $43,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Saul Centers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Saul Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Saul Centers by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BFS. B. Riley upgraded Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

BFS stock opened at $40.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $958.96 million, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

