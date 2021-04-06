Savills (LON:SVS) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,193.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,193 ($15.59) and last traded at GBX 1,191 ($15.56), with a volume of 26029 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,164 ($15.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 994.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 17 ($0.22) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

