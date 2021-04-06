SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in SBA Communications by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,814,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 313,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,567,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,737,000 after acquiring an additional 106,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.08.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $285.11 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $262.48 and a 200 day moving average of $281.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,900.61 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.