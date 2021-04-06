Scala Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.15 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Scala has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $23,365.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00074188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.82 or 0.00286167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00106129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.01 or 0.00756506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030032 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,721,909,132 coins and its circulating supply is 9,921,909,132 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

