Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €8.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €8.80 ($10.35) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.10 ($6.00) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €7.30 ($8.59).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €7.83 ($9.21) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.40.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

