Schindler’s (SHLAF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHLAF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf cut Schindler from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Schindler in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Commerzbank began coverage on shares of Schindler in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schindler presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SHLAF remained flat at $$291.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.15. Schindler has a one year low of $201.35 and a one year high of $293.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

