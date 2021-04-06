Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Down to $45.13

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.13, but opened at $44.12. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 9,859 shares trading hands.

SRRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

