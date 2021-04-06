Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Stake Boosted by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 95.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF accounts for 3.0% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 700,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 31,954 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 397,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,784,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 184,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

FNDC stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,069. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $38.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.