Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after buying an additional 266,494 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,118,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after buying an additional 1,846,157 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.27.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

