Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,693 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.39% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,027,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,339,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,919,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,819,000 after buying an additional 65,072 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after buying an additional 205,931 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after buying an additional 25,415 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 723,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,252,000 after buying an additional 267,491 shares during the period.

SCHC stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

