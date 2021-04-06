Scorpio Gold (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 4,137 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCRF)

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Ridge and Goldwedge. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property covering an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

