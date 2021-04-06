Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €75.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been assigned a €75.90 ($89.29) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.00% from the stock’s previous close.

G24 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.89 ($84.58).

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €66.00 ($77.65) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of €53.85 ($63.35) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is €67.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

