ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $3,401.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,747,173 coins and its circulating supply is 34,063,562 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

