Scrypta (LYRA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $570,029.04

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Scrypta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded 86.8% higher against the dollar. Scrypta has a total market cap of $570,029.04 and $329.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00037840 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001454 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001496 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000135 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,444,390 coins and its circulating supply is 16,644,390 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.