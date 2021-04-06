Scrypta Price Tops $0.0375 on Top Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $624,882.79 and approximately $848.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scrypta has traded up 76% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 608.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001474 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000109 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,444,390 coins and its circulating supply is 16,644,390 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

