SEA (NYSE:SE) Trading Up 5.8%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $248.60 and last traded at $248.45. Approximately 60,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,512,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Macquarie raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

The firm has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SEA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,407,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,158,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SEA by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of SEA by 1,455.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,596,337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $317,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of SEA by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,905,002 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $379,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,456 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

