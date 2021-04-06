SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.38% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SPNE. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.11). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,598,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,317,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 133,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

