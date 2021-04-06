Secret (SCRT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.28 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last week, Secret has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $228.15 million and $5.28 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00005601 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $274.92 or 0.00470430 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028793 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,557.30 or 0.04375886 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000151 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,665,097 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

