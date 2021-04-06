SEEN Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.84 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. SEEN has a market cap of $7.84 million and approximately $69,976.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One SEEN token can now be bought for $11.13 or 0.00019050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00284009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00104501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.01 or 0.00744528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011769 BTC.

SEEN Token Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

SEEN Token Trading

