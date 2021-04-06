Selfkey 1-Day Volume Tops $45.34 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Selfkey token can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $113.70 million and approximately $45.34 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00057552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.18 or 0.00668044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00075839 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

KEY is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,518,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.