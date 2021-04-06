Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.58.

SRE stock opened at $133.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $108.44 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

