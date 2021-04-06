Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sells $347,566.80 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SMTC traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.97. 217,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,081. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
