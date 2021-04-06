Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Sells $347,566.80 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SMTC traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.97. 217,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,081. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.96, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

