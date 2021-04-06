Sentinel Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $48.28 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $120.11 million and $48.28 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022739 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010438 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.