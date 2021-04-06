Sentivate Trading Up 98.2% This Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $86.78 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sentivate has traded up 98.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00057719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $391.53 or 0.00670536 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00075997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00030560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,880,818 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

