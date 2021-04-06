Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) to post ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.29). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($0.77). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

MCRB has been the topic of several research reports. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRB opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 4.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

