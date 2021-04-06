Sessia (KICKS) Trading Up 46.6% This Week

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 46.6% against the dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a total market cap of $760,644.90 and $23,673.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sessia

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,058,643 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

