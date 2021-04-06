Shadows Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00003721 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $20.83 million and $3.28 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00074693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00295446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.82 or 0.00105513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $457.35 or 0.00780647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00030327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,626.72 or 1.00068867 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

