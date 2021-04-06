Shadows Price Tops $2.03 on Major Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00003506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a market capitalization of $19.39 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shadows has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00073754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.00267482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00112203 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $434.68 or 0.00751286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00017096 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,556,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

