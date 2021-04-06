Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.05. Shake Shack reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $131,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,931,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,380 shares of company stock valued at $41,678,450 over the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 108,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,946,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 1,022.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 135,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHAK stock opened at $113.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.00. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $35.79 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

