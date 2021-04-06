Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.63

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.63 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.15). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 11.70 ($0.15), with a volume of 1,539,723 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £122.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 15.63.

Get Shanta Gold alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In related news, insider Eric Zurrin sold 2,045,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £265,939.44 ($347,451.58).

Shanta Gold Company Profile (LON:SHG)

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold mining, development, and exploration in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Shanta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.