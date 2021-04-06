Sharder (SS) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 6th. One Sharder coin can currently be bought for about $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $114,839.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sharder has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.65 or 0.00059737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00021668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.69 or 0.00658132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00078993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031238 BTC.

Sharder Profile

SS is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Sharder Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.