Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.85

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.42. Sharp shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 7,935 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sharp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

