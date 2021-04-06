Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06. 670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 121,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of analysts have commented on STTK shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STTK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $49,203,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $16,202,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.