Shield Protocol Price Tops $6.47 (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.47 or 0.00011123 BTC on major exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $213,841.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 27.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00073517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00288572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.85 or 0.00753939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

