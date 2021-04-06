ShipChain (SHIP) Price Reaches $0.0031

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 25.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $3,538.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00056323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.72 or 0.00679253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00075161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

