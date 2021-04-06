Shopping 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.47 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Shopping token can currently be purchased for approximately $241.64 or 0.00416927 BTC on major exchanges. Shopping has a market cap of $236.14 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00073762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00274876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00113857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.00 or 0.00771256 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,851.83 or 0.99818171 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 977,252 tokens.

Shopping Token Trading

