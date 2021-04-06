ShowHand (HAND) Trading 53.8% Higher Over Last Week

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. ShowHand has a market cap of $210,814.69 and $6,137.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ShowHand has traded up 53.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShowHand alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.56 or 0.00698060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00030450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io . ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here

ShowHand Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ShowHand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShowHand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.