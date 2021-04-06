SHPING Hits One Day Volume of $16.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. SHPING has a market cap of $134,223.36 and approximately $16.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHPING token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded 53.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00059664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $384.17 or 0.00659473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00078961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00031545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

SHPING Token Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.